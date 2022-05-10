A development proposal calling for the demolition of Hillsdale Inn in San Mateo to construct a new 230-unit apartment complex will hold an online May 18 neighborhood meeting for public input.
The four-story apartment would be at 477 E. Hillsdale Blvd. and cater to families but will remove the motel and self-service car wash. The 248,000-square-foot building would have 23 below-market rate units and includes 283 parking spaces in a blow and service level parking lot and 266 bicycle spaces. According to document plans, there are 150 one-bedroom units and 80 two-bedroom units. The unit types will be roughly equally distributed throughout the four levels.
The garage entrance is on the west side of the building for the parking, with the exit on East Hillsdale Boulevard. Several previous neighborhood meetings about the project have had nearby residents raise concerns about the loss of street parking during construction and the traffic impact of residents using the nearby busy intersection of Saratoga Drive and East Hillsdale Boulevard. Others have worried about what more cars and residents will mean for the area.
Other amenities include a community room, fitness room, and a fourth-level deck with barbecue and seating areas. Surrounding buildings near the site include BevMo!, Tacos Peralta and several apartments.
People can go to cityofsanmateo.org/3277/477-E-Hillsdale-Boulevard for more information about the May 18 neighborhood meeting and June 14 Planning Commission study session.
