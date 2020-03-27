A San Francisco resident and sex offender, who prosecutors say molested a 4-year-old girl in San Mateo between 2011 and 2013, will have a preliminary hearing set May 27.
Jonathan George Taylor, 50, was initially arraigned Nov. 22.
The victim now lives out of state and reported the crimes in 2019, prosecutors said.
A police investigation located two other victims of molestation by the defendant in 2003 and from 1998 to 2001, prosecutors said.
