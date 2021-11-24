The San Mateo County Harbor District is considering building a new tenant row at Pillar Point Harbor to increase safety standards and revenue, but specific funding sources are still undecided.
The building currently has five retail tenants, including Maverick’s Surf Shop, Ketch Joanne Restaurant, Princeton Seafood Company and an ice cream shop. The new building would remain at the current site and likely be a two-story design with an additional five tenants at least, focusing on harbor-related or customer-serving businesses rather than commercial.
“I think with some of the buildings being pretty old, we want to make the area look better and be really a destination place as well. There are just a lot of opportunities there for tenants and the Harbor District,” board President Virginia Chang Kiraly said.
The board approved proceeding with design and engineering plan options to explore what a new tenant row building would look like at its Nov. 17 meeting. Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett said the board wants to modernize the tenant row building to improve its heating and cooling systems, address plumbing issues, create more energy efficiency to reduce costs, and meet ADA requirements. The building would be double the square footage and lead to increased revenue and additional spaces for tenants.
“We are just trying to meet that demand and increase revenue to best serve San Mateo County,” Pruett said.
The design and engineering phase will likely take three years and involve public meetings to get input. Construction would likely take at least 12 months, with the current tenants having to move out temporarily. Pruett said the Harbor District is working with tenants and keeping them updated, with the hope the current tenants will continue in the new building and be part of the design team during the project. The Harbor District is working on several other projects in the Pillar Point area designed to improve the harbor, including the West Shoreline protection project, Pillar Point Harbor parking lot improvements, restroom improvements and habitat restoration.
The design and engineering phase will cost around $150,000 from the Harbor District general fund. A staff report said the estimated cost to replace the building is roughly estimated to be at $6 million. Pruett said the funding would likely be available through the general fund or loans.
“If we have the funds available in our general fund, we will use those. If not, going out for a loan for the building may be an option. I won’t be making that decision without expert advice,” Pruett said.
Chang Kiraly touted the new building as an opportunity to address safety compliance issues related to fire and disability access, build a new and improved facility and potentially increase revenue for the harbor. Discussions about scrapping tenant row have taken place for years, but the early process stages mean details about financing, design and timeline are still undecided. Change Kiraly said the board could issue a bond to address funding or use general funds if available. She was interested in looking at funding from the San Mateo County Local Hazard Mitigation Plan to address safety issues related to tsunamis and flooding. The mitigation plan assesses and tries to mitigate hazards like flooding and fire and helps the county and partners gain eligibility for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state.
She said while there hasn’t been a discussion about the temporary relocation of the shops, the Harbor District board wants to reduce inconvenience by bringing in all stakeholders during the public process to help make decisions. She hopes the public will provide input on using and maximizing the space and what they want to see. The entire process will likely take several years, with the recent board decision starting a public conversation. The new building may not see lots of outward design changes, with the board keen to keep the charm and ambiance of the harbor to attract visitors.
“We don’t want it to be a multistory development. That’s not what any of us want. It needs to retain the charm of the harbor,” Chang Kiraly said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.