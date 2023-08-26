A Half Moon Bay fundraiser aimed at helping those affected by the fires in Lahaina, Maui, is set to take place Friday, Sept. 8, at the San Benito House Cantina Garden on Main Street.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and features a live ukulele concert with John Lester, coastside hula group Nā Wāhine ‘O Kalani, and finishes with the film “Moana.”
