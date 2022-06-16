Another vote count from the June 7 election was released by the San Mateo County Elections Office Wednesday, this time with a smaller jump in votes for Assembly District 21 candidate Giselle Hale, but it is an amount that brings her within 26 of current second-place finisher Republican Mark Gilham.
In one of the more watched races, for Assembly District 21, Gilham and Democrat Hale now has 16,234 votes to Gilham’s 16,260, while leader Diane Papan, a Democrat, has 35,310. The top two finishers head to the general election in November.
As more votes are being tabulated, Hale is seeing her election night numbers grow quite a bit, from 1,819 votes down to 516 Monday to 26 Wednesday. There are about 23,000 votes left to count, according to the Elections Office. The next update will be Friday, June 17.
The total number of votes tabulated on Election Day was 63,362. Thursday’s tally was 75,776, an increase of 12,414. Tuesday’s vote count was 122,501. Wednesday’s vote count was 140,880. The turnout so far is 32.5%, which is notably low.
In the race to fill Don Horsley’s District 3 seat and Carole Groom’s District 2 seat on the Board of Supervisors, the results held with Ray Mueller and Laura Parmer-Lohan remaining in the top two with their percentages remaining close to where they were on election night and Charles Stone and Noelia Corzo also essentially the same. Both races will go to a general election runoff between the top two candidates.
Millbrae School District’s Measure E, $90 million bond intended to support campus upgrades and other needs deemed critical for student success, ticked up from 50.87% last week to 51.97% Monday and 53.08% Wednesday, but still below the 55% threshold needed to pass. The funds were intended to go toward advancing capital improvements identified in the district’s Facilities Master Plan, a document approved in 2018 that outlines $118 million worth of projects.
The Wednesday, June 15, update includes a portion of the ballots received after June 2 by mail and in vote centers or drop boxes as well as the ballots received before then.
