Government Watch

Transportation
• The Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board elected its officers for this year. Member Dave Pine, who represents the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, was elected as this year’s chair. Member Dev Davis, who represents the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), was elected as vice chair.
The JPB also welcomed back Board Member Monique Zmuda, who represents San Francisco and is appointed by the mayor of San Francisco. Zmuda, who is retired as deputy controller for San Francisco, previously served from April 2017 to March 2019.
The JPB is the governing body of Caltrain, the commuter rail service that operates in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Caltrain is managed by the San Mateo County Transit District, in partnership with the San Francisco and VTA. The nine-member board of directors is composed of three members from each of the three partner agencies.
• The SamTrans Board of Directors named South San Francisco Councilwoman Karyl Matsumoto as the new chair. Director Peter Ratto, one of the public members, was elected as vice chair.
The SamTrans board consists of nine members: three members who are appointed by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, two of whom are members of the board and one who possesses expertise in the field of transportation; three members appointed by the City Selection Committee, who are council members representing the northern, central and southern portions of the county; and three public members, one of whom must be a coastside resident.
