The Foster City Planning Commission in September will discuss plans for a proposed five-story research and development building on the Gilead campus of around 190,000 square feet.
The Sept. 7 meeting will allow the public and Planning Commission to review and discuss the proposed site and architecture plans at 331 Lakeside Drive in the south campus of Gilead. The project would demolish an existing 20,737-square-foot office building. Gilead’s address is 300 to 368 Lakeside Drive and 301 to 309 Velocity Way, which is around 72 acres of land divided into a north and south campus. The campus is around 2.5 million square feet, with about 1.4 million square feet currently used for labs and 1 million for office use. Gilead is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world and has its headquarters in Foster City.
