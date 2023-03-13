Additional levee project expenses in Foster City have resulted in the council approving $3.1 million in funding to address labor and resource costs and appropriating another $10 million to account for future unforeseen expenses.
The council used its March 7 meeting to approve a contract change order of $3.1 million to construction company Shimmick Construction for work on early-phased trail openings and avoid delays. It also added $300,000 to its construction contingency fund to complete the project and made a budget appropriation of $10 million, with $5 million in Measure P bonds and $5 million in city reserve funds that were established in case the project went over the Measure P bond measure. The city has issued $85 million of the $90 million Measure P bonds for the levee project. Around $1.1 million of the $3.1 million change order is being used to avoid potential delays in project trail construction milestones. The $10 million will account for any expenses currently not identified by the contractor or city. Given the additional expenses, current estimates show the project cost at completion slightly above $93 million, according to a staff report. Around 15% of the project still needs to be completed.
