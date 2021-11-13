Foster City has completed the first year of construction of its Levee Improvement Project, a milestone for the major infrastructure project being built to protect the city during storms and high tides and from future sea level rise.
“The Levee Improvements Project is a major construction initiative with a lot of complexity, and we are pleased with all that has been accomplished so far, such as the sheet pile installation completion,” Project Manager Paul Nagengast said in a press release last week. “Our team has been working safely and diligently to keep the project moving forward as quickly as possible. This important work would not be possible without the patience and cooperation from the community.”
The project also includes redevelopment and widening of the Levee/Bay Trail, which will provide the community with an enhanced, more inviting recreation destination. The overall project timeline is from October 2020 through 2023. Measure P, the $90 million general obligation bond for the project, was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2018.
The Levee Improvements Project completed Phase 3 sheet pile installation and grading from the San Mateo Bridge to Anchor Road in June. In October, the backfill of Baffin Street Bridge was completed, and cofferdam was removed. Though the permanent sheet piles have been installed and graded, the contractor may revisit sections of the sheet piles, and there will still be construction activities within the project area for the duration of the project to complete the necessary levee improvements.
Foster City has asked for the community to be safe and follow protocols when near the project area. This includes not being anywhere inside the work zone, not walking or jogging in the bike lanes or road if you are a pedestrian, and for motorists to exercise additional caution when driving along Beach Park Boulevard.
To learn more about the project visit the project website: www.FosterCityLevee.org. Any construction-related inquiries may be emailed to leveeproject@fostercity.org or can be reported to the project hotline at (800) 213-6320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.