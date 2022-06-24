Foster City officials released a statement about the condition of two of its beaches after they were included in a list of the state’s top 10 most polluted and said they are working to address water quality.
The two beaches, Erckenbrack Park and Marlin Park were included on the Heal the Bay’s “Beach Bummer” list for pollution. The beaches have ranked poorly because of high bacteria levels and a city study shows the primary source is water birds.
“The poor water quality around these parks is due to high concentration of indicator bacteria exceeding State or County standards. The main cause of this is due to the large population of water birds around our Lagoon system, not the lack of water circulation or lingering residential and commercial runoff,” Public Works Director Louis Sun said in a press release. “The city is well aware of this issue and is actively working to introduce environmentally-friendly and sustainable solutions.”
The city is in the process of updating its Lagoon Management Plan, which is expected to be published soon and detail a variety of options for addressing the issue. The city has also been conducting its own water quality monitoring on beaches that have historically tested poorly, as well as other locations throughout the Lagoon. Plus, the county continues to monitor the beaches weekly.
