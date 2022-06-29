Editor,
No one in Foster City is happy about having two of our beautiful lagoon beaches included in the list of California’s 10 most polluted, but what to do? (“3 beaches in county among most polluted” in the June 23 edition of the Daily Journal) It seems the water quality problem is high bacteria levels caused by fecal material from water fowl.
When the City Council planned to debate solutions to the problem, PETA folk strongly protested any inhumane violence to the Canada geese that are the prime offenders.
Why not follow the example of our national leadership? Our Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has assured us that our southern border is under control and the large numbers of undocumented immigrants are being effectively processed. One aspect of the process involves flying plane loads of the immigrants into various cities throughout the country under the cover of darkness. In a like manner the Foster City leadership should humanely gather up the excess numbers of our migrant geese and charter a fleet of Boeing 787s to distribute them equally to every city and state in the country for enhanced water bird diversity throughout the nation.
Ron Dickson
Foster City
