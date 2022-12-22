A former San Francisco police sergeant accused of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy on Concar Drive in San Mateo was sentenced to three years probation and 364 days in county jail, with the requirement he spend at least 130 days there before going to a treatment center, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Davin Cole, 57, a former sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department and a San Mateo resident, is accused of walking into the Rite Aid Nov. 3, 2021, and stealing 11 bottles of Norco valued at around $919.
Cole walked up to a pharmacy tech and handed them a note stating he had a gun and to give him the drugs and not call the police, prosecutors said.
The tech alerted other employees of the robbery, who then called the police. Cole never showed or brandished a gun, prosecutors said. When police arrived, Cole refused to stop and ran, with officers eventually stopping him after warning he would be hit with a Taser, prosecutors said.
Cole had a small, unregistered handgun in his waistband along with the Norco bottles and the robbery note, prosecutors said. Cole said he has been a painkiller addict for a decade, prosecutors said.
In his sentence, he is required to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and not possess dangerous weapons. The judge, Elizabeth Hill, said he shouldn’t get special treatment because he was in law enforcement, but he also shouldn’t get special punishment for that reason, according to the DA’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.