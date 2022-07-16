Flavored tobacco products, including hookah, vapes, chew, cigars and cigarillos, could soon be pulled from shelves in Millbrae, with the City Council this week indicating its support for banning the sale of such items.
The move would follow a wave of similar bans in the county as officials have sought to reduce the likelihood of tobacco products reaching children.
“They look like candy, they smell like candy, and some parents may not be able to distinguish them from candy,” Isabel Carlos, Millbrae’s interim director of Human Resources, said. “These products are made to be marketed to children.”
Millbrae’s ordinance would likely mirror that of the county’s, which was introduced in 2018 and applies to unincorporated areas. Councilmembers indicated doing so would allow the city to partner with the county for enforcement.
Additionally, a ban could soon come from the state. California voters in November will have a chance to uphold Senate Bill 793 (introduced by then state Sen. Jerry Hill of San Mateo), which would outlaw flavored tobacco product distribution. The bill was signed by the governor but a referendum effort has put it on hold.
In the meantime, South San Francisco, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, San Carlos, Portola Valley, Half Moon Bay, Burlingame, Redwood City and the city of San Mateo have all already enacted their own bans. Some additionally prohibit the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes regardless of flavor, and South San Francisco also prohibits hookah lounges.
Councilmember Anders Fung said his concern was primarily for vapes, which he said are currently very accessible to teenagers.
“I’d like to see us take a very tough stance on these vaping products because they are targeting our youth,” he said.
Carlos said flavored tobacco disproportionately harms minority groups “including communities of color, people with low economic and social status, people with mental disabilities and LGBTQ+ communities.”
The city will vote on an ordinance at a later date.
