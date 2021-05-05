An early-morning fire that damaged a large portion of The Record Man in Redwood City Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to police.
At about 3:44 a.m. May 5, Redwood City police officers responded to the report of a structure fire at the business at 1322 El Camino Real and saw a large portion of the northern exterior portion of the building in flames. The Redwood City Fire Department arrived on scene shortly thereafter and extinguished the fire. The building sustained significant damage to the exterior and water and smoke damage to the interior of the building. Fire inspectors determined the fire to be suspicious, according to police.
The business has been owned by Gary Saxon, known as the “Record Man,” for more than 30 years but the location has been slated for redevelopment of 130 units of affordable housing.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City police Detective David Denning at (650) 780-7141 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
