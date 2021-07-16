More than 126 grams of Fentanyl, the equivalent of roughly 65,000 potentially fatal doses, was confiscated from a female Anderson City resident by the San Bruno Police Department on Monday night.
Use of Fentanyl has grown in popularity over the past few years, emerging “as one of the deadliest and most pressing societal issues facing the Bay Area,” according to a department press release prepared by Sgt. Joe Valiente. The drug is a synthetic opioid painkiller similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the release.
The 25-year-old woman was stopped by officers near El Camino Real and Kains Avenue in San Bruno and was found to have several outstanding felony warrants for her arrest. On top of her outstanding warrants, she was arrested on site for possession of Fentanyl for sale and possession of various controlled substances and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with information related to the crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Tips may also be made anonymously.
