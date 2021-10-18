Electric bikes, once a fringe segment of cycling, are charging into local bike lanes in record numbers as commuters and recreational riders alike turn to the cheaper-than-driving and easier-than-regular-cycling transportation alternative.
While e-bikes years ago were often heavy, expensive and had limited range, today’s sleeker, more powerful and more affordable models are establishing the boosted bikes as a viable option for an expanding demographic.
“A lot of people are moving towards using e-bikes as a primary mode of transportation,” said Ellen McBriarty, a program director with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition. “If you’re not sure about your fitness, it can make sure you get where you’re going. If you need to show up to the office and not be soaked in sweat, e-bikes are great because you can get there with less effort.”
National e-bike sales from July 2020 to July 2021 were more than triple what they were for the 12-month period prior, putting their sales for the first time ahead of road bikes, according to market research group NPD. Up until 2012, e-bikes had accounted for less than 1% of bicycle sales nationally.
“Folks are looking to e-bikes to supplement their transportation needs,” said Jeff Scanlan, who recently opened Pedego, an electric bike store in Menlo Park. “They’re recognizing that e-bikes can be a great secondary form of transportation for commuting versus getting in their car and dealing with traffic and all that comes with a car.”
Apart from commuting, Scanlan said many of his customers are just looking for a less vigorous way to get back into cycling, or are looking to join their faster spouse or friends on rides.
Like normal bikes, e-bikes come in all shapes and sizes to fit a wide variety of uses. Cargo e-bikes — the SUVs of the bike world — can carry passengers or groceries, while recreation focused road or mountain e-bikes blur the line between traditional cycling disciplines and the electrified experience. Dedicated commuters often emphasize bang-for-the-buck range and useful accessories like built-in lights, racks and fenders.
Though an entry level e-bike will set you back somewhere in the $1,300 neighborhood, prices go up quickly for more powerful or lighter weight options that may be a better choice if your typical ride includes many hills. Direct-to-consumer bikes purchased online can often be had for cheaper, but usually require some assembly and serviceability can become an issue, Scanlan warns.
“Going to a brick-and-mortar store that offers test rides like I do, customers can try out three of four different styles of bikes to find one that fits them well and is best suited for the kind of riding they’re going to be doing,” said Scanlan.
Classes of e-bikes, weight
E-bikes are permitted to use bike lanes and most other bicycle infrastructure the same as normal bikes (with the exception of some off-road trails), and those sold in the United States are split into three classes. Class one bikes provide assistance up to 20 mph and are pedal assist only, meaning the motor kicks in as you pedal the bike. Class two bikes have the same top speed but are also equipped with a throttle, meaning you are not required to pedal. Class three bikes provide assistance up to 28 mph and are pedal assist only.
Riders are subject to the same rules of the road as normal cyclists, but as McBriarty notes, e-bikes can require additional caution. When riding with traffic, for instance, it’s important to realize cars may not anticipate you to be moving so quickly, she said. The Bicycle Coalition is currently in the process of developing e-bike specific webinars, which will cover things like charging and range as well as safety tips.
Among key barriers preventing some from hopping on an e-bike, both McBriarty and Scanlan mentioned weight. A typical e-bike weighs 50 or more pounds, roughly double what most normal bikes weigh.
“Especially if you’re using them as part of a multi-model commute, if you’re talking your bike on say Caltrain, it’s a heavy bike to get on and off the train,” said McBriarty. “Similarly, if you’re in an apartment and you need to get your bike upstairs, it can be a little tricky.”
Though there are some lighter models, including some that fold for easier carrying or storage, they are usually less powerful or more expensive.
Lack of infrastructure can also be a deterring factor, Scanlan said.
“In the heart of the Peninsula communities, there are a lot of bike lanes that now have been put in on the sides of secondary roads and primary roads,” he said. “But you’re still riding with traffic, and I think the more accessible open spaces there are for folks to ride e-bikes that they’re not sharing the trail with vehicles, that’s certainly going to help with adoption.”
Incentives
To help with cost, Peninsula Clean Energy in May established a rebate program offering $800 toward the cost of an e-bike for low-income buyers. The program’s 300 spots were claimed within weeks, said Phillip Kobernick, the program’s manager.
“Obviously, there is pretty significant demonstrated community interest in e-bikes,” said Kobernick.
Additionally, according to a questionnaire responded to by 65 of the program’s participants, half of trips taken on the new bikes would have otherwise been a car trip, Kobernick said. The survey also indicated that people were using the bikes half for general transportation use, like commuting or errand running, and half for recreation.
Peninsula Clean Energy is now working on a second round for the program, Kobernick said.
The recently restarted Clean Cars for All program, run by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, offers grants up to $7,500 for an e-bike or other eco transportation alternatives. The grants are paid in return for surrendering an older vehicle.
Further, a statewide incentive program is in the works to offer rebates for e-bike purchases. The program is being made possible by a $10 million contribution from the state budget to the California Air Resources Board who will oversee the program. It’s still unclear how large the rebate will be, but the program is expected to be up and running by mid next year and will be similar to the long running rebate program for electric cars.
A federal bill, the E-BIKE Act, is also making its way through Congress. The proposed legislation would extend a 30% tax credit for electric bicycle purchases.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.