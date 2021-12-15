A driver who ran over a man in South San Francisco and lied about hitting the man to police was sentenced to six months in jail and two years probation Tuesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Victor Hernandez Castillo, 52, of South San Francisco, pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run in October. Hernandez Castillo was allegedly driving when the 50-year-old pedestrian was hit in the 200 block of Village Way Jan. 20, prosecutors said. The pedestrian was heavily intoxicated and stumbled and fell onto the ground in the middle of the road. Prosecutors said that Hernandez Castillo initially lied but eventually admitted to hitting the pedestrian and driving home because he was scared.
His next court date is Feb. 4 to determine restitution, the DA’s Office said.
