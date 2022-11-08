A driver who mistook the gas pedal for the brakes crashed into the Foster City post office early Monday, but no injuries were reported, the postal service said.
The U.S. Postal Service said the collision happened at 10:30 a.m. while the customer was pulling into a parking stall at the building, located at 750 Alma Lane.
The driver hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and the car went through the front of the building.
A front window was broken and the door was scratched, but no injuries were reported, the post office said.
The driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
A building engineer verified that minimal damage was done to the surrounding area, and there was no structural damage to the building.
The Foster City post office remained open for business and the damaged areas were boarded up.
