A young man accused of vehicular manslaughter following a solo-vehicle collision Nov. 12 in South San Francisco is Angel Castro from South San Francisco, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to the first block of South Linden Avenue after someone reported the collision Nov. 12. An 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle died, and Castro was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI, according to police. His next court date is Nov. 21, the DA’s Office said.
