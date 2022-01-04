Figuring out parking availability in downtown San Mateo garages is easier with the addition of real-time signs noting vacant parking spaces on garage levels, with city staff touting increased efficiency for the public.
“We’re making parking more efficient downtown by directing users to available parking spaces and thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions by limiting the need for drivers to circle for available parking,” Kellie Benz, San Mateo Public Works spokesperson said.
According to a staff report, the city first approved parking technology improvements for downtown in October 2019 for around $1.45 million in partnership with contractor IPS Group. Called the Downtown Parking Technology Project, it creates technology upgrades throughout the downtown core to improve public information about parking and payment structures. Improvements include new parking pay stations, single-space parking meters for on- and off-street parking, real-time parking data for downtown garages and wayfinding signs for real-time parking availability. The parking availability options include mounted electronic signs showing the current occupancy levels and spaces available in downtown garages on various levels. The new pay stations and meters include cash, credit and mobile paying options. The meters now use a car’s license plate to determine identification and payment. Instead of manually adjusting meters, a new parking management system also allows city staff to manage parking stations and pay meters off-site. City staff expects the changes will improve parking downtown and decrease greenhouse gases through car reductions. The city’s 2020 Climate Action Plan calls for reducing greenhouse gases to meet state reduction goals and to take action toward decreases.
San Mateo has five city-owned parking garages downtown, including Central and Main Street garages, with various tiers of on-street parking throughout the downtown core. Benz said a real-time parking occupancy sign is on the exterior of the entrance to all five downtown garages and each floor of each garage.
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, or MTC, a regional agency responsible for helping improve the Bay Area’s transportation system, awarded funding to San Mateo for the project in 2015. San Mateo received $1.5 million from MTC and an additional $500,000 grant in Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement funding, a federal program aiming to reduce emissions from transportation-related sources. The city also provided $500,000 to bring funding totals to around $2.5 million. San Mateo looked for an acceptable contractor bid for several years before accepting the IPS Group bid. The project is mostly complete, with minor items left to complete.
Benz said it was too soon to know how much the changes have helped reduce congestion or made it easier for drivers. However, she noted that the city was always looking to improve downtown for residents and visitors. She cited the city’s recently approved low-income parking permit program for all downtown parking garages. People who qualify can buy a $40 a month parking permit to park daily. Applicants must submit online applications and provide income verification. The City Council approved the permitting program Oct. 18.
“We will monitor all options and propose any feasible recommendations to City Council,” Benz said.
