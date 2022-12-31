A prisoner in custody at the Redwood City Maguire Correctional Facility is accused of stabbing a guard with a pencil while trying to escape, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Randy Estrella, 28, of Daly City, is accused of stabbing the guard in the temple on Dec. 28 while trying to escape, the DA’s Office said.
The guard is expected to recover as the pencil narrowly missed his brain.
Estrella had previously attempted to escape in April and has mental health issues, according to the DA’s Office. He was in prison on misdemeanor charges.
Estrella was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted escape from prison, and resisting arrest.
His next court date is Jan. 12.
