District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe is advising San Mateo County residents and businesses to be alert for scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic and said it’s common for criminals to exploit anxiety to take people’s money or steal their identities.
There are a number of scams reported to law enforcement agencies throughout the country. They include:
• Scammers selling fake at-home test kits;
• Scammers soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19;
• Scammers offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19;
• Scammers creating fake businesses, websites, social media accounts and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies, the crooks keep the money and never provide the merchandise;
• Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
Anyone who would like to report a COVID-19 related scam in San Mateo County should contact the District Attorney’s Office by calling (650) 363-4651 or at https://da.smcgov.org/consumer-and-environmental-protection
