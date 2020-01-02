Police are crediting a citizen listening to the police scanner with alerting law enforcement about a suspect vehicle that led to an East Palo Alto resident being arrested on suspicion of shooting a man Monday outside the La Hacienda Market in San Mateo Monday.
More details of the arrest were revealed as police said Jose Longino, 21, of East Palo Alto, was driving an older Jeep with gold colored rims along University Road and Bay Avenue when police in the city, told by the citizen about the vehicle, tried to stop the Jeep.
Longino did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle onto eastbound Highway 84 across the Dumbarton Bridge into Fremont, San Mateo police said.
A female passenger exited the Jeep and fled on foot with a duffel bag into an apartment complex where she was later arrested by Fremont police, San Mateo police said.
Dania Juarez, 19, of East Palo Alto was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a convicted person and obstructing a peace officer, police said.
Longino continued to flee in his Jeep and ultimately surrendered in a parking lot near Post Street and Thornton Avenue in Fremont where San Mateo police detectives responded, police said. Officers located a Glock 9 mm with a high capacity magazine and a large amount of marijuana in a duffel bag, police said.
Longino was arrested on suspicion of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, reckless driving while evading police and possessing a firearm as a convicted person, police said.
San Mateo police responding at about 2:30 p.m. to the shooting at the market on North Amphlett Boulevard had saturated the area and located the victim sitting in his car about one block away from the market, police said. He was later transported by paramedics to a local trauma center for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
Law enforcement learned the suspect was an associate of the victim and a disturbance between them had led to the shooting — an isolated incident between associates, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.