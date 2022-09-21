Just who has the tastiest chili of them all? It will be decided at San Mateo’s Central Park during the 13th Annual Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Participants this year will be Menlo Park Fire, Redwood City Fire, Woodside Fire, San Mateo Consolidated Fire, Central County, Fire, South City Fire, Pacifica Fire, Daly City Fire, AMR, San Mateo Public Works and Genentech.
A $10 entrance fee includes a taste of every chili, a bowl of your favorite, and your drink of choice — beer, hard seltzer or water. There will be live music, and there will be a car show and blowup jump house for the kids. The event will take place at the ball field.
All proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Reach Orphans Worldwide, which is an organization that supports Ukraine orphan refugees during this time of war. Firefighters have long had an affiliation with the MDA, and many are familiar with the Fill the Boot Campaign, which was replaced by the chili cook-off.
