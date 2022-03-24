Caltrain electrification and grade separation improvements in Burlingame, South San Francisco and San Bruno are now federal funding application priorities for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, increasing funding chances for key projects in San Mateo County.
“We now have a clear path to fully fund the long-delayed electrification of Caltrain project, which will speed up the removal of its diesel fleet that creates so much pollution,” David Canepa, San Mateo County supervisor and member of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, said.
The MTC will add the projects to a short list of regionally endorsed priorities targeting funding under the federal five-year Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Around $100 billion in total federal funding will be available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which the U.S. Department of Transportation administers. Awards for the highly competitive grants range from $1 million to $500 million, or more. MTC, the regional administration body for transit, will now advocate for funding and organize strategies to secure as much money as possible. MTC will consult and coordinate with the California State Transportation Agency and other state agencies on an advocacy strategy to speak with one voice to federal agencies and ensure unity. MTC believes having the state endorse the projects will increase the odds of securing federal funding.
The Caltrain Electrification Project is one of the most watched public transit programs in the Bay Area and San Mateo County. It will replace Caltrain’s current diesel fleet with electric service and stretch from San Francisco to San Jose. The improvements will allow six more trains per hour per direction, increase operating speed and lower greenhouse gas emissions. However, recent cost overruns have increased project costs from $1.98 billion to $2.44 billion, causing a $410 million shortfall not fully accounted for. Caltrain is working with federal and state legislative delegations to fill the funding gap, with federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law a potential boost.
Cindy Chavez, a member of MTC and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, voted for prioritizing electrification at the March 23 MTC meeting. She highlighted that prioritizing Caltrain’s project will increase rider capacity, reduce carbon emissions and help the region compete globally.
“I think it reinforces for the Peninsula corridor and regionally that we are saying with one voice that it is one of the most important projects we have,” Chavez said.
The Burlingame Broadway Grade Separation project would raise the Caltrain tracks to pass over Broadway in Burlingame. The dangerous crossing often causes traffic jams and train collisions. However, the city still needs close to $300 million in funding to complete the $316 million project. The planned construction start date is 2025, and project completion is scheduled for 2028. The San Mateo County Transportation Authority awarded Burlingame $18.3 million in grant money for the project in 2019.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, called the Burlingame Broadway grade separation the most dangerous railroad grade separation in the state in a March 17 letter to MTC. She called on MTC to support the project and advocate for federal grant support, particularly as it was well poised to compete for several categories of federal funds.
The San Bruno Grade Separation Project would finish elevating Caltrain tracks at crossings at San Bruno, San Mateo and Angus avenues. The $155 million project would improve pedestrian and motorist safety and reduce Highway 101 congestion in the area.
Canepa noted there were two major accidents at railroad crossings in San Bruno in the past month, one deadly, that shut down the corridor and stranded passengers for hours.
“Grade separations will improve safety and keep the trains running on time. This is a huge victory for San Mateo County’s transportation needs,” Canepa said.
