Caltrain has extended the 20% Caltrain monthly pass discount through the end of the year to encourage more riders to return to the system.
Caltrain adopted an updated fare structure in 2022 that included a schedule of fare increases and changes. Two of those fare increases, a 50 cent base fare increase and an increase of the Monthly Pass Trip Multiplier from 24 trips to 30, were planned to go into effect July 1.
