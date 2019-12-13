Various streets in Foster City and State Route 92 will be affected by a project to remove fiber cable from PG&E transmission towers Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, according to the utility.
The work will only affect portions of various streets in Foster City, including Lincoln Centre Drive, Foster City Boulevard, Marsh Drive and Vintage Park Drive. Work is expected to begin around 2 a.m. and be finished by 8 a.m. Saturday and will begin around 2 a.m. and be finished at around 1 p.m. Sunday. As a result of this work, at various times between approximately 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol will need to run rolling traffic breaks on portions of State Route 92, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.
The cable is inactive and previously used for communications purposes and is being removed out of an abundance of caution should it fail at some point, according to PG&E.
