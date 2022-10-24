A large affordable housing project in Burlingame is set to receive a financial boost from the City Council after it indicated its interest in allocating city dollars to help its completion.

The city is considering two options, a $1.4 million loan over 55 years or a fee waiver of development impact fees, which fund construction and infrastructure improvements to mitigate commercial development effects. The council, at its Oct. 17 meeting, indicated its interest in addressing its lack of affordable housing, with city staff now working with the Burlingame housing subcommittee on what option to choose and details like potential loan length.

