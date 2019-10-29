Aggrieved San Carlos teachers voiced their reasoning for casting a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Michelle Harmeier, who was defended during a recent board meeting by those seeking unity in a fractured school community.
The opposing sides came together Thursday, Oct. 24, during a discussion featuring dozens of teachers, parents, administrators, trustees and others sharing their divergent opinions on the embattled school chief.
Harmeier did not speak publicly on the issue and sat idly as her critics raised claims of a deteriorating work environment, while backers defended her leadership though a tumultuous stretch for the San Carlos Elementary School District.
The meeting, during which no decision was made, arrived on the heels of 91% of the San Carlos Education Foundation voting in favor of calling for Harmeier to be replaced after a little more than one year as chief school official.
Articulating their justification for casting their vote of no confidence, teachers shared concerns regarding Harmeier’s leadership style which critics suggest contributed to a plummeting morale.
“I feel that what is happening here in our district is a big problem and I don’t feel comfortable working in an environment where I feel there is fear and intimidation,” said Eve Mencher, a teacher at Brittan Acres Elementary School, according to video of the meeting.
Meanwhile, union President Dan Liner directly laid out a demand for change at the top of the district.
“We want a new superintendent now,” said Liner, who added personnel investigations carried out by Harmeier contributed to his opposition of her leadership.
Such a perspective largely reflected issues raised in a letter circulated through the school community, calling on those frustrated with Harmeier to attend the meeting and air their grievances before the board.
Not everyone was comfortable with claims made in the letter though, as evidenced by a group of school principals who felt their position on Harmeier was misrepresented.
Disagreeing with claims that a climate of fear exists, Central Middle School Principal Thomas Domer appealed to the spirit of unity and collaboration while encouraging opposing sides to come together in the best interest of local students.
“It saddens us greatly it has come to this, but we believe San Carlos School District leadership can and will work to help mend these wounds,” he said, speaking for a group of district principals.
Resident Jackie King shared a similar opinion, requesting officials work in the interest of harmony to improve fractured relationships.
“For the sake of our children and entire community, I implore all involved parties to adhere to an open-minded process, to respectfully listen to each other and to work toward a solution,” she said. “This is how we hope our children learn to interact with others, so let us be role models.”
Trustees echoed a similar sentiment, while sharing their direction for Harmeier to work alongside frustrated members of the school community to improve relations.
“We believe she can adequately address concerns and expect she will get an opportunity to do so,” said board President Michelle Nayfack.
She balanced that perspective though by noting she was dissatisfied with the union’s decision to cast a vote of no confidence in advance of working through the standard protocol designed to address differences with district administration. Nayfack also said the board would not entertain the union’s demand to replace Harmeier.
For her part, Trustee Eirene Chen said she wanted to assure teachers that they are respected, while also calling for more reverence to existing protocol when addressing differences.
“What we want to do is have a thoughtful, measured process where we can repair relationships and solve concrete issues,” she said.
