Bird nesting is prompting restrictions along the southern end of Foster City’s Levee Improvements Project’s southern end while operations will increase along Beach Park Boulevard in February, according to the city.
“The construction team has continued to work efficiently and the project is progressing well,” Public Works Director Louis Sun said in a press release. “Our project schedule has been built to accommodate environmental regulatory agencies requirements related to area wildlife, so residents will see the contractor focusing efforts more along Beach Park Boulevard while the bird nesting restrictions are in effect in other parts of the project.”
In the southern end of the project, the contractor’s permits restrict operations during the current bird nesting window until surveys are completed to determine whether protected species of birds are actually nesting or whether construction activities may resume. In anticipation of this requirement, the contractor has focused efforts in the southern area over the past several months, and is now shifting work back up to Beach Park Boulevard, according to the city.
Ongoing operations that will take place along Beach Park Boulevard include building concrete caps and access points, embankment work, and building foundations and wiring for street light installation. City officials maintain that the closed, fenced trail and staging areas are not safe for the public, and trespassing into fenced areas is prohibited at all times, according to the city.
Go to fostercitylevee.org to learn more about the project.
