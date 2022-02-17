New research and development campus geared toward a biotech tenant could be headed for South San Francisco, with a seven-story, 166,000-square-foot building proposed for 101 Gull Drive in the city’s East Side neighborhood.
The proposal would develop what is now a vacant 3.7-acre lot surrounded by industrial uses. A 419 parking space 4.5-story parking garage would be attached to the building. Plans also indicate landscaping and outdoor seating areas.
Environmental impact studies are still being conducted, and the proposal will go before the Planning Commission for approvals during a future meeting. Construction is targeted to begin in late summer 2022, with completion in summer of 2024. The lot was sold in 2020 for $14.9 million.
Based on the city’s commercial linkage fees, the developer will be required to pay more than $2.7 million, funds which will be added to the city’s affordable housing fund.
