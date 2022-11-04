A woman accused of committing hate crimes on the Peninsula against Spanish-speaking people has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Laura Vawter, 62, of Belmont, is accused of entering a laundromat in San Carlos Oct. 28 and attacking a man speaking Spanish on the phone, telling the man to “go back to Mexico,” the DA’s Office said. Following her arrest and release, she was subsequently arrested again for allegedly yelling and kicking staff and customers at Taqueria El Grullense on El Camino Real in Redwood City Nov. 2, the DA’s Office said.
