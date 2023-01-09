The City of Belmont says residents can pick up sandbags for the next storm at Barrett Community Center, city hall, and the city’s corporation yard on Sem Lane.
Officials stress that residents prepare by charging devices in preparation for more power outages and anticipate down trees, traffic light outages, and hazardous road conditions.
It also asks people to stay home, but to follow the road closed or park trail closed signs if you have to go out.
It also suggests testing flashlights, setting aside drinking water, and be ready in the event of power loss including to your fridge, freezer, and stove (microwave). Only call 911 for life and death emergencies.
To report flooding concerns, call the city’s public works department at 650-595-7425 and leave a message. The police department’s non-emergency number is Call 650-595-7400.
