A proposed townhome subdivision development at the end of Hill Street in Belmont has received rezoning and various permitting approval from the City Council, moving a step closer to building 16 townhomes near downtown.
“I think it looks like a good project. If Planning Commission has reviewed it and worked through all of the issues, I would be willing to move approval of the two resolutions,” Councilmember Tom McCune said at the Nov. 23 City Council meeting.
The proposed project at 800 Laurel Ave. would develop nine parcels on a 1.79-acre lot at the end of Hill Street within walking distance of public transit and the downtown. The project is called Hill Street Townhomes and has boundaries at Laurel Avenue to the northeast, Antique Forest Lane to the northwest, Hill Street to the southeast and South Road to the southwest. The proposal calls for 16 three-story townhomes, with a unit mix of 12 three-bedroom units and four four-bedroom units, ranging in size from 2,888 to 3,252 square feet, a city staff report said. Site development calls for a private road, sidewalk, landscaping, guest parking area and pocket park. The private road will connect at the end of Hill Street through the project site to Laurel Avenue. The local homeowners association for the townhomes would maintain the road, the city said. Off-street parking calls for 32 private garage spaces and eight guest spaces. The site is largely undeveloped, although the project proposes demolishing a vacant single-family residence. The buildings would be brown, tan and gray with contemporary style and a flat roof design.
The City Council decided to rezone the property from multifamily residential, or R-3, to a planned unit development and adopt a conceptional development plan. Properties seeking a planned unit development complete a conceptional development plan and then move on to a detailed development plan aimed at building architecture, landscaping, parking layout, grading, drainage and lighting.
Mayor Charles Stone wanted to see more electric charging stations for cars as electric options are becoming more prevalent, but he thought it was a good project for Belmont.
“I generally am in favor of more density closer to El Camino [Real], but this kind of gets off El Camino a bit and abuts right up against a single-family home neighborhood, so I think the scale and the scope of the project are appropriate,” Stone said.
The proposal includes tree plantings in the backyard of neighboring properties for more privacy and to address neighbor concerns. City staff said neighborhood concerns revolve around traffic impacts of the development, building height and how the development would affect the existing road on Laurel Avenue and Hill Street. Staff noted a retaining wall and trees on the property would also be put into place to address concerns. The developer is ECRPA LLC.
Vice Mayor Julia Mates praised the project and the developer’s outreach to neighbors.
“Hopefully, folks won’t have to use their cars as much because they are going to be in such a great spot to be able to walk to things as well, so I am in support of the project,” Mates said.
