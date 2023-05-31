Belmont’s new budget shows the city has a healthy short-term financial outlook as it recovers from the pandemic but faces long-term challenges due to withheld property tax revenue at the state level.

Belmont city staff have said the long-term challenges to the general fund forecast are due to a need to replace revenue shortfalls caused by the state’s underfunding of property tax in lieu of vehicle license fees owed to Belmont for a fourth straight year. The funds are already owed to cities like Belmont and are instead being used to pay a separate state obligation. According to staff, the state has rejected a reimbursement claim to backfill the shortfall. If the state continues to take any VLF revenue, the projected loss is $11 million over the next few years or $34 million over the next decade. According to projections, the city will fall below the 33% reserve target in 2029 of $5 million. The loss of revenue worried councilmembers at the May 23 council meeting when the budget was first introduced and discussed.

