Belmont’s 2023 strategic five-year plan calls for further improvements for infrastructure, park and recreation spaces, emergency preparedness and housing, with the council hopeful the goals will help improve the quality of life for residents.
“I think we are moving in the right direction, but we have to keep in the forefront of our minds what makes living, working and spending time here in Belmont enjoyable and how can we further that and commit to that,” Belmont Mayor Julia Mates said.
Mates said the long-term plan that provides a blueprint for City Council goals and priorities builds upon previous goals achieved around infrastructure and housing in its 2020 strategic plan. The council discussed potential options at its May 23 special meeting, with final approval expected in June.
For infrastructure and mobility, the city aims to improve its system to meet future demand and climate action goals by enhancing bike, pedestrian and public transit options. The multi-modal transportation improvements would include changes to Ralston Avenue and other important transit corridors. It also wants to develop a transportation master plan in the next two to three years that addresses how to manage traffic and infrastructure. The city will also work on paving rundown streets and sewer improvement changes.
The city also wants to update its climate action plan, ensure enough staffing for public safety needs and complete its parks, recreation and open space master plan. The park’s plan has led to a debate about bike and trail usage and whether bikes and hikers should share trails, especially at Waterdog Park. Efforts to replace the Belmont Barrett Community Center are also underway and to raise funding for a new site, with the current price estimated in the $67 million to $69 million range. Due to foundational issues, the city also wants to replace Fire Station 15 on Cipriani Boulevard.
The city also wants to use sales tax revenue from Measure I, passed in 2016 by Belmont voters, to improve infrastructure. The city is also examining changes to its business license tax. Belmont currently has a flat rate currently used and has previously looked at moving to taxation by gross sales. The city also faces challenges to its long-term general fund forecast due to a need to replace revenue shortfalls caused by the state’s underfunding of property tax in lieu of vehicle license fees owed to Belmont for a fourth straight year. According to a May budget update, the funds are already owed to cities like Belmont and are instead being used to pay a separate state obligation.
“With this latest budget news, we need to really make sure we secure some sort of revenue source and diversify that, and we are going to have to move faster than that,” Mates said.
(1) comment
Number one priority
Fix the negative driving experience around Carlmont HS. Return the Alameda parking to parallel parking. Braunsteim was 100% incorrect.
Reduce two areas near the high school were pedestrians are allowed to cross.
Hire a.school PSA guard for after school traffic.
