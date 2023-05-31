Belmont’s 2023 strategic five-year plan calls for further improvements for infrastructure, park and recreation spaces, emergency preparedness and housing, with the council hopeful the goals will help improve the quality of life for residents.

“I think we are moving in the right direction, but we have to keep in the forefront of our minds what makes living, working and spending time here in Belmont enjoyable and how can we further that and commit to that,” Belmont Mayor Julia Mates said.

JustMike650
JustMike650

Number one priority

Fix the negative driving experience around Carlmont HS. Return the Alameda parking to parallel parking. Braunsteim was 100% incorrect.

Reduce two areas near the high school were pedestrians are allowed to cross.

Hire a.school PSA guard for after school traffic.

