A proposed state bill requiring greater regional transportation cooperation between Bay Area transit agencies has stalled after failing to get out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee Thursday.
Introduced by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, Senate Bill 917 failed to make it by the Assembly Appropriations Committee at its Aug. 11 meeting and will not come to the Assembly for a vote. Becker said Thursday he was unsure how and why it did not get out of the committee but would continue to look at legislative and non-legislative options to ensure a better passenger and transit experience.
The Seamless Transit Transformation Act calls for Bay Area transportation agency Metropolitan Transportation Commission, or MTC, and regional transit agencies to collaborate toward greater regional integration. The bill hoped to ensure the 27 independent transit agencies operating in the nine-county Bay Area worked with MTC toward a shared transit fare structure, developing a standardized regional transit mapping and wayfinding system, more integrated maintenance and funding planning, and open data standards. The proposed bill built on previous legislative efforts of Assembly Bill 629, the Seamless and Resilient Bay Area Transit Act from then Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco. AB 629 also worked to integrate the region’s transit systems and address problems and inconsistencies in the transit system but failed to get through the state legislative system.
