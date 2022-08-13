A proposed state bill requiring greater regional transportation cooperation between Bay Area transit agencies has stalled after failing to get out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee Thursday.

Introduced by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, Senate Bill 917 failed to make it by the Assembly Appropriations Committee at its Aug. 11 meeting and will not come to the Assembly for a vote. Becker said Thursday he was unsure how and why it did not get out of the committee but would continue to look at legislative and non-legislative options to ensure a better passenger and transit experience.

