San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. High 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.