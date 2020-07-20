The San Mateo Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a 225-unit affordable housing development and public parking structure on city-owned land downtown.
Located at 480 E. Fourth Ave. and 400 E. Fifth Ave., the development will be considered for final approval by the City Council next month.
“This project greatly benefits the city as a whole. It’s a terrific opportunity to add 225 much needed affordable housing units to help 225 families in need of affordable housing,” said Commissioner Mike Etheridge during the July 14 meeting.
The commission is also recommending the council as a condition of approval require the project to install “high visibility” crosswalks at the intersection of South Claremont Street and Fifth Avenue, which is adjacent to the project site. The recommendation was in response to pedestrian safety concerns highlighted by a collision that took place at the intersection July 13.
At 7:10 a.m. that day, a 5-year-old boy was struck by a car while crossing the intersection on a small bicycle. The collision occurred as the driver turned right onto South Claremont Street at a speed of about 5 to 10 mph and was blinded by sunlight, he claimed, according to San Mateo police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh.
“He hit the child then at a slow speed. Shortly thereafter, the driver heard someone screaming for him to stop his vehicle, which he did,” Haobsh said.
Haobsh said the only visible injury to the child was an abrasion to his right knee, adding he was transported to Stanford Hospital for precautionary reasons and released that morning.
Commissioners were saddened by the news and felt compelled to take action to prevent such occurrences from happening again.
In addition to recommending the “high visibility” crosswalks, commissioners also expressed a desire for the council to consider additional traffic calming efforts throughout the city.
Designed by nonprofit developer MidPen Housing, the seven-story residential building is connected to the five-level parking structure via a pedestrian bridge over East Fifth Avenue.
The residential building includes 122 units reserved for extremely-low- to low-income households earning between 30% and 60% of area median income while 101 units will be for households that earn greater than 60% area median income and at or less than 80% area median income.
A preference will be provided to households that live or work in the city and for public employees for 25% of the units. The project includes 65 studio, 48 one-bedroom, 53 two-bedroom and 59 three-bedroom units.
The project site, which includes two parcels, is currently used as a surface parking lot. It is also home to the Worker’s Resource Center, which will be relocated off site to make way for the development.
The project includes a publicly accessible plaza at the corner of Fourth and Railroad avenues. Residents will have access to amenities including a landscaped ground-floor courtyard, 288 bicycle stalls and dedicated bike storage room, a roof deck, a space for after-school programs, fitness center and more than 21,000 square feet of common open space.
The adjacent parking garage includes 163 residential parking stalls and 532 public parking stalls to replace the existing 235 public parking spaces. There will be public art on the facade of the parking structure facing Fifth Avenue.
The project is a public-private partnership between the city and MidPen, with the city expecting to make a $7.5 million contribution in housing funds to support the low-income housing and $5 million of parking in-lieu funds for the construction of the parking spaces.
Restricted by voter-approved building height and density limits, MidPen initially proposed 164 units in a five-story building. But when Assembly Bill 1763, which allows for greater height and density near transit hubs regardless of local restrictions, took effect Jan. 1, the City Council directed MidPen to increase the size of the project, making San Mateo the first city in the state to leverage the new law.
Since the development was last reviewed by the commission in April, MidPen has made several aesthetic changes in response to community input.
The changes include a lighter color palette, warmer and higher quality materials, particularly at ground level, an improved streetscape and additional detail, according to the project’s architect. Commissioners welcomed the revisions.
“I’m very appreciative of the visual changes that have been made so far,” said Chair Ellen Mallory. “I think the new color palette fits into the area much better and I think it makes it less industrial looking, which is a very positive step.”
While those who spoke during public comment were overwhelmingly supportive of the project, citing the desperate need for more affordable housing, design concerns were also expressed.
Maurine Killough, a member of the Central Neighborhood Association, felt the MidPen building would better fit with its surroundings if more work was done to address mass and bulk and the cornices were more substantial, among other suggestions.
Another resident claimed the project will create an “urban canyon,” which he defined as a narrow street with tall buildings on either side, along Fifth Avenue.
“Urban canyons impact air circulation, noise, light and have other environmental impacts,” said resident Peter Mandle.
But the overall sentiment during the meeting was of support for the project as proposed.
“I do believe it’s the best project we’ve seen in years for our city,” said resident Adam Lorraine. “I hope it’s a model that’ll continue to inspire other such projects to happen in our city and along the Peninsula.”
