Police arrested 66-year-old Nestor Lopez in connection with armed threats made Friday night on the 500 block of Shorebird Circle in Redwood City.
Police responded to an 8:46 p.m. report of a domestic disturbance involving a suspect with a gun.
Police arrested Lopez on suspicion of making criminal threats, brandishing a firearm and assault with a firearm. They also recovered a .38-caliber handgun.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7107.
