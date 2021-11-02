A new six-story, 99-unit apartment building with 50% affordable housing has been proposed in Millbrae at 1301 Broadway.
Plans for the 114,010-square-foot building include 34 studio, 10 one-bedroom, 26 two-bedroom and 29 three-bedroom units. Plans indicate 24 parking spaces.
The project, submitted for review by the developer Sept. 7, is aiming for streamlined approval under state law that requires cities to approve such projects if they meet requirements including that they contain at least half below-market-rate units and are near public transit. Per the law, onsite parking is not required.
The new building will take the place of a single-story dentist office. The mostly residential surroundings currently feature a mix of apartment buildings and single-family homes.
The below-market-rate units will be affordable to those earning 80% or below area median income. The median household income for Millbrae in 2019 was $128,494, according to census figures.
The state law, Senate Bill 35, was passed in 2017. Normally, applications for developments are subject to a review process by the city, in which changes can be requested or the project can be rejected altogether. SB 35, which applies only to cities with enough new housing to meet state set goals, may require the city to green light the new building.
Millbrae has permitted 349 of 663 units required to meet the state goals between 2015 and 2023, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
The project is additionally seeking to take advantage of a “density bonus” state law that allows developers to build taller structures than normally allowed if affordable units are included. The building is planned to be one story taller than the city’s normal five-story cap.
Mayor Ann Schneider expressed concern for surrounding parking, noting nearby elementary schools and a park and the risks to children associated with increased traffic and street-parked cars blocking sidewalk visibility.
“The reality is these housing laws don’t reflect the local situation,” Schneider said. “Our residents want to build housing, but they don’t want cars permanently blocking sidewalks.”
A project with similar density and parking also seeking approval under the two laws was recently submitted by the same developer, AMG & Associates, in San Bruno at 740 El Camino Real.
The Millbrae Planning Commission will hold a public oversight meeting Nov. 15 to discuss the project’s SB 35 eligibility.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.