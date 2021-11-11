Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2019 murder of Mohammad Othman, a 17-year-old Carlmont High School student from Redwood City, Belmont police announced Wednesday following a multiyear investigation.
Ruben Gonzalez Magallanes, 23, of Indianapolis, Antonio Valencia, 21, of Concord, Jose Mijares Munoz, 19, of South San Francisco, and Jorge Gonzales Mandujano, 17, of Mountain View, have been arrested, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. Gonzales Mandujano and Gonzalez Magallanes are accused of allegedly each firing one shot that hit Othman, Wagstaffe said. One of the gunshots was fatal, and one was a graze, but it was impossible to tell who fired the bullet that killed Othman because the guns were not recovered, Wagstaffe said.
Othman was shot and killed in front of Central Elementary School in Belmont Jan. 7, 2019. Wagstaffe said the four charged allegedly planned to rob Othman and others at the elementary school after the four set up a ruse meeting to sell marijuana. Wagstaffe noted there were around 15 to 20 people in the general vicinity total, but the reasons shots were fired during the robbery remain undetermined. Nobody else was shot.
“What caused it to take it to that level, only the people there will know,” Wagstaffe said.
One person was with Othman at the meeting, with others in the general parking lot vicinity, Wagstaffe said. The investigation is still ongoing.
“We feel confident about the four individuals we have, but we can’t close the door on anything,” Belmont police spokesperson Lt. Peter Lotti said.
Lotti said there was nothing to indicate any incident at the high school played any part. Law enforcement did not have a recent breakthrough but instead took time to put all the elements and people involved together due to convoluted aspects of the case. Police went through witness statements and an enormous amount of evidence to eventually have dozens of search warrants. Lotti noted the four had been known to police at the start of the investigation, as were many people it investigated.
“We knew about them from the early stages of the investigation. Speaking to their role, that came over time,” Lotti said.
Valencia, Gonzalez Magallanes and Gonzales Mandujano face charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and felony assault with a weapon, Wagstaffe said. All three allegedly had guns with them during the robbery, although, prosecutors do not believe Valencia fired a shot, Wagstaffe said. Mijares Munoz allegedly did not have a weapon and is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, the DA’s Office said. Gonzalez Magallanes faces a separate murder charge in Indiana, according to Wagstaffe.
Belmont detectives and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office worked together on the investigation. Belmont detectives collaborated with agencies across the Bay Area that led to the discovery of the suspects in the case. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for the four suspects, who have since been taken into custody.
“The Belmont Police Department deserves praise from the community for their hard work,” Wagstaffe said.
The case is still an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400 or use the anonymous tip line at (650) 598-3000.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
