Two men accused of killing a passenger in another car on Interstate 380 in San Bruno in 2003 both pleaded no contest to several felonies Thursday, including attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors said that Tito Sedeno, 38, and John Navarro, 39, allegedly committed road rage murder when they fired at a victim’s car for honking at them for weaving through traffic, killing passenger Raymond Gardner. The shooting led to a police chase around the Bay Area. A jury convicted the pair in 2005. However, a new trial was granted in 2018 after a judge found the court reporter responsible for notes during the trial was incompetent and had unreliable work, prosecutors said. The stipulated sentencing Thursday said that both would get 30 years and four months, prosecutors said. The two men will next appear in court Sept. 27 for sentencing.
