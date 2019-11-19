Six counties in and near the Bay Area previously expected to be affected by PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff on Wednesday and Thursday now will not lose power unless weather conditions change, the utility said Tuesday afternoon.
The current proposed shutoff between Wednesday morning and mid-morning Thursday is currently expected to impact approximately 181,000 customers in 16 counties, including Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.
The number of customers affected in those counties are 11,181 in Napa County, 1,970 in Solano County, and 38,376 in Sonoma County.
The counties previously slated to be part of the shutoff were Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo.
On Monday, PG&E began a 48-hour notification to 264,000 customers in 22 counties about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff in response to expected high wind gusts that pose a risk of its electrical system igniting fires in dry vegetation. Those predictions at one point later increased to 303,000 customers in 25 counties.
The high winds are expected to subside mid-morning on Thursday but weather forecasts remain dynamic with significant variation across portions of PG&E’s service area, the utility said.
A Wednesday-Thursday shutoff would be the sixth Public Safety Power Shutoff this year, five of them since September.
