The Bay Area is home to four of the nation’s 10 most costly commutes, according to a recent report from LendingTree, an online lending company.
The report, dubbed “Where Commutes Cost the Most,” looks at 100 large U.S. cities and how they compare in terms of median full-time earnings, average working hours and average commute times.
Fremont tops the list, with workers there forking out a daily commute cost of $49, which translates into an annual cost of $12,801.
The data, based on 2017 numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, shows that Fremont workers’ median earnings were $82,106, they worked an average of nearly 39 hours per week and endured an average one-way commute of nearly 35 minutes.
“Everyone knows time equals money and this is especially true in high-earning areas with lengthy commutes,” LendingTree spokeswoman Megan Greuling said in an email.
Coming in second with a $45 daily commute cost is San Francisco, where workers earned a median wage of $80,812, worked an average of just over 40 hours per week and slogged through an average one-way commute of almost 34 minutes, according to the report.
That translates to a yearly commute cost $11,719.
San Jose holds the ninth spot on the list with an estimated commute cost of $32 — based on median earnings of $61,999, an average work week of 38.3 hours and a average one-way commute of 31.3 minutes, the report says.
Oakland workers, with a daily commute cost of $33, median earnings of $56,307, an average work week of 38.7 hours and a average one-way commute of nearly 34 minutes, hold the 10th spot in the report.
New York came in fifth with a daily commute cost of $37, Washington, D.C., was sixth with a daily commute cost of $36 and Irvine in Southern California took the fourth spot with a $38 daily cost, according to the report.
The report did not take into effect the cost of gas, parking or vehicle maintenance or the cost of public transportation.
