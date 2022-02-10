Three high temperature records were set in the Bay Area and more records could be coming soon.
Record highs were recorded in Oakland at 78 degrees, breaking the 74 set in 2006; in Salinas, where it was 83, breaking the 2018 record of 81; and Richmond tied the record 75 set in 1988.
Expect more to be broken this week as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place, according to the National Weather Service.
