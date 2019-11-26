A storm is expected to hit the Bay Area Tuesday evening, ushering in a week of wet and cold conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
San Mateo County will likely see between one half-inch to 1 inch of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, with the majority of it coming Tuesday night. A strong cold front is also expected to move north to south on Tuesday, brining overnight low temperatures to the mid-30s and daytime highs to the low 50s. Parts of the county could see small hail Wednesday and Thursday. Snow could dust the top of Bay Area peaks above 3,000 feet.
Winds from the southwest are expected to reach 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph and there is a high surf advisory in place between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon when certain parks of the coast could see breaking waves as high as 30 feet.
Rain will likely pause Thursday and Friday before another storm system arrives Saturday evening with showers through Sunday.
