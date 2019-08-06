Ahead of the grand opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center, future home to the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Municipal Railway officials on Tuesday unveiled the city’s newest Muni stop in the Mission Bay neighborhood.
Mayor London Breed and state Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, joined Warriors CEO Rick Welts and others for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new T-Third Street line platform at Third Street and Warriors Way, formerly known as South Street.
Breed said of the Warriors: “They have put their money where their mouth is by making investments in our transportation system here in San Francisco and this platform is just one of their many commitments to supporting transportation.”
The Chase Center opens in September in the fast-growing Mission Bay neighborhood, which is also home to the University of California at San Francisco’s Mission Bay campus.
The Chase Center is set to open on Sept. 6 for its inaugural concert featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.