In an effort to teach the next generation the importance of diversity and inclusion, the 49ers are gifting a copy of the book “The Name Jar” by Yangsook Choi to over 4,700 elementary school children in the Santa Clara Unified School District.
The 49ers’ very own defensive lineman Arik Armstead will also host a special reading assembly for students of the Scott Lane Elementary School in Santa Clara on Nov. 29.
In the book, a new girl in school from Korea learns to embrace her name instead of changing it after moving to the United States.
Through the 49ers Read for Justice program, presented by Newfront Insurance, the books were purchased from an Oakland-based, Black-owned bookstore, Marcus Books.
“The 49ers hope is that by providing a book to these students and sharing this reading, we can instill an early love for education and open the dialogue for important lessons around diversity, inclusion and equity,” the 49ers wrote in a media release.
