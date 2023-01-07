Although the rain continues, there’s always one thing that’s usually visible between the clouds – the moon and already January’s full moon was Friday. It was, and will be, visible most of the night(s) because it will be rising at dusk and setting just before dawn. January’s full moon is mostly known as the Full Wolf Moon. It’s believed that January’s full moon came to be since wolves were heard howling more often during that time. During colonial times, it was thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but now we know that wolves howl for other reasons, such as: to locate other pack members, coordinate hunting, to outline territory and strengthen social bonds.
Another full moon name for January is the Center Moon. It was called that because it almost marks the middle of the winter season. This name was used by the Assiniboine tribe, they were also known as Stonies, they lived in what is now Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Other January full moon names describe the harsh coldness, such as: the Cold Moon, or Frost Exploding Moon, from the Cree, indigenous people, who primarily live in Canada. There’s also the Freeze Up Moon from the Algonquin, indigenous people of eastern Canada. Lastly, the Dakota Native Americans called it the Severe Moon or Hard Moon.
January’s full moon is a micromoon; think of it as opposite of a supermoon. It’s when the full moon is at its farthest point from Earth or it’s at apogee. That’s what apogee means. It happens because the moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t a circle path, it’s an elliptical one. So, one side is closer to the Earth and one side is farther.
Interestingly enough, Wednesday, our planet passed the closest point to the sun. When an orbiting body gets as close as it possibly can to the sun, it’s called perihelion. I always think it’s interesting that we’re closest to the sun during winter. It’s another reminder that our orbiting planet doesn’t cause the seasons, it’s our tilted axis that causes the seasons.
It’s also worth noting that another large meteor shower peaked Wednesday. This one is the Quadrantid. It started Dec. 12 and goes until Thursday. Between the rain and the moon, viewing conditions are as bad as they could be.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.